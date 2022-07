ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ENERGY

Newser after EU energy ministers’ meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister

Start: 26 Jul 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2022 15:00 GMT

BRUSSELS – News conference after EU energy ministers’ meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans and Czech Trade and Industry Minister Jozef Sikela

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EBS+

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com