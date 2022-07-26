COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 26 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY MYANMAR-EXECUTION/BANGKOK-PROTEST

REUTERS

JUL 26

26 de Julio de 2022

Protests in front of Myanmar embassy in Thai capital

Start: 26 Jul 2022 06:23 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

BANGKOK - Hundreds of Myanmar and Thai protests are expected to gather in front of the Myanmar embassy in the capital of Thailand after the execution of four pro-democracy activists accused of terror acts sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.

Reuters

