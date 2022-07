ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-WENTIAN

A rocket carrying a module for China's space station takes off

Start: 24 Jul 2022 05:51 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2022 07:00 GMT

WENCHANG, HAINAN, CHINA - A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com