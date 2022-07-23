COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/REPUBLICANS

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 23

23 de Julio de 2022

Trump speaks at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit

Start: 23 Jul 2022 21:52 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2022 22:52 GMT

TAMPA, FL - Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Other top republicans to also headline the forum.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

