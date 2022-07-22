COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/REPUBLICANS --NEW TIME--

REUTERS

JUL 22

22 de Julio de 2022

Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis speak at Turning Point USA

Start: 22 Jul 2022 22:38 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2022 23:38 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE++

CRUZ IS EXPECTED TO TAKE THE STAGE AT 1830EST/2230GMT

DESANTIS IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW AT 1900EST/2300GMT

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Other top Republicans, including Donald Trump will too headline the event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

