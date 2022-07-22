ADVISORY USA-POLITICS/REPUBLICANS --NEW TIME

Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis speak at Turning Point USA
Start: 22 Jul 2022 22:38 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2022 23:38 GMT
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Other top Republicans, including Donald Trump will too headline the event.
