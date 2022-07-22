COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/BANNON-JURY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 22

22 de Julio de 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The prosecution asked jurors on Friday to convict Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress for rebuffing a subpoena by the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying Donald Trump's former presidential adviser must be held accountable for his unlawful defiance.

