ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/BANNON-JURY

Bannon's case set for jury deliberation
Start: 22 Jul 2022 15:52 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2022 16:52 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The prosecution asked jurors on Friday to convict Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress for rebuffing a subpoena by the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying Donald Trump's former presidential adviser must be held accountable for his unlawful defiance.
Departures and possible stakeout expected.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com