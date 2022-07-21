COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH--3462-UKRAINE-CRISIS/KRAMATORSK-AFTERMATH

REUTERS

JUL 21

21 de Julio de 2022

Missiles rain on Kramatorsk as Russian troops try push further into the Donbas

Start: 21 Jul 2022 08:08 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2022 08:11 GMT

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE - Aftermath of Russian missile strike on residential area of Kramatorsk. a city in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops have stepped up attacks on the city as they try push further into the Donbas

