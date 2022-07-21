COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

REUTERS

JUL 21

21 de Julio de 2022

Lagarde speaks to reporters following ECB monetary policy meeting

Start: 21 Jul 2022 12:30 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT

FRANKFURT - President of European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following monetary policy meeting, expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

SCHEDULE:

1245 GMT - Lagarde speaks to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

