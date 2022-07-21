ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

Lagarde speaks to reporters following ECB monetary policy meeting
Start: 21 Jul 2022 12:30 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT
FRANKFURT - President of European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following monetary policy meeting, expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
SCHEDULE:
1245 GMT - Lagarde speaks to reporters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: ECB
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com