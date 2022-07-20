COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-GAS

REUTERS

JUL 20

20 de Julio de 2022

EU newser as it publishes crisis plan to cut gas demand

Start: 20 Jul 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with EU Commissioner as the Commission publishes a plan outlining how countries could cut gas demand quickly to put as much as possible into storage ahead of the winter.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - approx. - news conference with EU Commissioner

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

