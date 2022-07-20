COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/PROTESTERS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

JUL 20

20 de Julio de 2022

Protesters in Sri Lanka react to the election of a new president

Start: 20 Jul 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Protesters gathered at a permanent protest site outside the presidential secretariat, await results of a parliament vote to select Sri Lanka's next president.

