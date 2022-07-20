ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/PROTESTERS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters in Sri Lanka react to the election of a new president
Start: 20 Jul 2022 08:00 GMT
End: 20 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Protesters gathered at a permanent protest site outside the presidential secretariat, await results of a parliament vote to select Sri Lanka's next president.
