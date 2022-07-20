COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-IVANA TRUMP/FUNERAL --UPDATED--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 20

20 de Julio de 2022

Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York

Start: 20 Jul 2022 19:18 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2022 20:18 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE FUNERAL IS PRIVATE. WE WILL OFFER LIVE COVERAGE OUTSIDE THE CHURCH.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

