ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TURKEY-IRAN NEWSER

Erdogan, Putin and Raisi hold news conference after talks in Tehran
Start: 19 Jul 2022 17:45 GMT
End: 19 Jul 2022 18:45 GMT
TEHRAN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hold a news conference after meeting.
SCHEDULE / SUBJECT TO CHANGE:
1800GMT - News conference expected
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iran
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com