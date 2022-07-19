COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TURKEY-IRAN NEWSER

REUTERS

JUL 19

19 de Julio de 2022

Erdogan, Putin and Raisi hold news conference after talks in Tehran

Start: 19 Jul 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2022 18:45 GMT

TEHRAN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hold a news conference after meeting.

SCHEDULE / SUBJECT TO CHANGE:

1800GMT - News conference expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

