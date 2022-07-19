ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Protest in Sri Lanka demands resignation of acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Start: 19 Jul 2022 09:05 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Protesters plan to stage a rally in Colombo to demand resignation of Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who on Monday declared a state of emergency in the crisis-ridden island nation in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new president.

