COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 17 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--GREECE-AIRCRAFT/CRASH-EXPLOSION-UGC

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 17

17 de Julio de 2022

Moment residents in Greece watch Ukrainian plane plummet and explode

Start: 17 Jul 2022 10:29 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2022 10:30 GMT

PALEOHORI, KAVALA, GREECE - Moment residents in Greece watch Ukrainian plane plummet and explod.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT PARIS TASIOUDIS, NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES, DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT PARIS TASIOUDIS, NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALES

Source: PARIS TASIOUDIS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Le vale la Liga MX”: captaron al Tata Martino en Argentina charlando con Lionel Scaloni

“Le vale la Liga MX”: captaron al Tata Martino en Argentina charlando con Lionel Scaloni

20 granjeros, un torneo de críquet falso y hasta una transmisión en vivo: la increíble estafa de “los simuladores” de la India

Las Leonas buscarán convertirse en campeonas del mundo en la final ante Países Bajos: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Apasionante y milimétrica definición en los 100 metros del Mundial de Atletismo: el norteamericano Fred Kerley es el nuevo rey de la velocidad

Gennady Golovkin respondió a las críticas de Canelo Álvarez: “Cómo si un perro ladrara”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La saxofonista María Elena Ríos sorprendió tocando junto a La Maldita Vecindad en el Zócalo

La saxofonista María Elena Ríos sorprendió tocando junto a La Maldita Vecindad en el Zócalo

Christian Bale y sus peligrosos cambios físicos: la fabulosa cantidad de kilos que subió y bajó para actuar en 10 películas

David Hasselhoff: su inesperado rol en la caída del Muro de Berlín, los celos con Pamela Anderson, por qué rechazó a DiCaprio en Baywatch

Sasha Sokol ratificó su denuncia contra Luis de Llano: “Ya fue notificado”

Estrella Veloz se disculpó con Myriam Montemayor por burlase de ella con exacadémicos: “No fue mi intención”

TENDENCIAS

Goodwood por dentro: un túnel del tiempo para emocionarse con autos únicos

Goodwood por dentro: un túnel del tiempo para emocionarse con autos únicos

¿Virus “recargados” tras dos años de pandemia?: por qué los niños se enferman en efecto dominó este invierno

Cuatro formas de evitar que tu cerebro siempre piense que ocurrirá lo peor

Con biomarcadores y combinación de fármacos: cómo es la nueva era de los tratamientos para el Alzheimer

6 alimentos que inflaman, agotan nuestra energía y aumentan el riesgo de enfermedades crónicas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Joven sufre el robo de sus ahorros: delincuentes compraron chip a su nombre y vaciaron su cuenta

Joven sufre el robo de sus ahorros: delincuentes compraron chip a su nombre y vaciaron su cuenta

Mario Mendoza habló con Infobae de su más reciente libro, Leer es resistir: “Fue muy importante saber que yo no era genial”

Google Homenajea a Quino en 25 países con un tributo en blanco y negro

Capefo amonesta a Pedro Castillo para que priorice la compra de fertilizantes orgánicos

Autoridades cerraron el polémico bar Rico Club, lugar donde agredieron integrantes de la comunidad LGBT+