Domingo 17 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--2423-PEOPLE/LOPEZ-AFFLECK

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 17

17 de Julio de 2022

FILE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married, reports say

Start: 17 Jul 2022 19:31 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2022 19:35 GMT

VARIOUS: File footage as singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas, according to media reports, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

