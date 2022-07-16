COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SAUDI/ SUMMIT--ACCESS ALL--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 16

16 de Julio de 2022

Leaders from six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq leaders arrive in Jeddah for summit

Start: 16 Jul 2022 11:01 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH- U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan's King Abdullah.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Profundos cambios en el PSG: se conoció la lista de prescindibles y el DT anunció “reglas disciplinarias” en el vestuario

Profundos cambios en el PSG: se conoció la lista de prescindibles y el DT anunció “reglas disciplinarias” en el vestuario

Barcelona y la revolución de “las palancas”: el gran equipo que está a punto de formar gracias a la venta de derechos de TV

Zurdo Ramírez reveló a cuál excampeón de peso completo le gustaría enfrentar

Quién es Héctor Rafael, hijo de Caro Quintero que ganó un oro para México en Juegos Centroamericanos de 2006

David Faitelson se disculpó frente Alejandro Irarragorri y se desataron las burlas en redes sociales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Perrito se hace viral en TikTok al bailar “Za Za Za, Mesa que más aplauda”.

Perrito se hace viral en TikTok al bailar “Za Za Za, Mesa que más aplauda”.

Jennifer Lawrence y el accidente que casi la dejó sorda en “Los Juegos del Hambre”

Los secretos de Emily Blunt: el trastorno que padece desde niña, cuando casi mata a Tom Cruise y el grave error en su boda con John Krasinski

La dura infancia de Cara Delevingne, marcada por el drama de su madre

Coco Levy reaccionó a su despido de Videocine: “Quiero entender qué hice mal”

TENDENCIAS

De Medellín a Madrid: los 10 mejores destinos gastronómicos del mundo, según Time Out

De Medellín a Madrid: los 10 mejores destinos gastronómicos del mundo, según Time Out

Viruela del mono en Argentina: 5 claves sobre los síntomas y los desafíos tras la docena de casos reportados

Problemas para dormir después del COVID: por qué el mal sueño es una secuela frecuente

Eficacia de la cuarta dosis contra el COVID-19 en mayores de 80 años: qué dice el nuevo estudio de la revista científica The Lancet

Viaje a la nieve: qué precauciones tener para enfrentar una ruta distinta en vacaciones de invierno

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

María del Carmen Alva se despidió así de la mesa directiva del Congreso: “tarea cumplida”

María del Carmen Alva se despidió así de la mesa directiva del Congreso: “tarea cumplida”

“¡Muerte, muerte!”: alumnos de primaria en Aguascalientes fueron llevados a una pelea de gallos

Pico y Placa Bogotá: evita multas este sábado 16 de julio

Tormenta “Estelle” evoluciona con velocidad, se esperan intensas lluvias en Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Guerrero

Perrito se hace viral en TikTok al bailar “Za Za Za, Mesa que más aplauda”.