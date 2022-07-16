ADVISORY USA-SAUDI/ SUMMIT--ACCESS ALL

Leaders from six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq leaders arrive in Jeddah for summit
Start: 16 Jul 2022 11:01 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
JEDDAH- U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan's King Abdullah.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: SAUDI TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com