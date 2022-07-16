ADVISORY USA-SAUDI/ SUMMIT--ACCESS ALL

Leaders from six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq leaders arrive in Jeddah for summit

Start: 16 Jul 2022 11:01 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH- U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan's King Abdullah.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com