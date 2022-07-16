ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/CLOSING-NEWSER--ACCESS ALL

G20 Finance ministers, central bank governors end meeting in Indonesia

Start: 16 Jul 2022 09:52 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

BALI, INDONESIA - Indonesia as G20 presidency to hold a news conference after Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Speakers TBC.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH OR BAHASA INDONESIA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com