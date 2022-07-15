ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona
Start: 16 Jul 2022 21:45 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2022 23:00 GMT
PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona ahead of the state's August primary elections.
SCHEDULE:
2200GMT - Trump remarks
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com