ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Viernes 15 de Julio de 2022
REUTERS

JUL 15

15 de Julio de 2022

Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona

Start: 16 Jul 2022 21:45 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 23:00 GMT

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Arizona ahead of the state's August primary elections.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Trump remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Simeone presionó y Atlético de Madrid está a un paso de fichar a Nahuel Molina: otro jugador de la selección argentina entraría en el trueque

Pepe Cabello confesó que él difundió el video de Mónica Dossetti: "Para ellos soy el villano"

Salud cerebral: cuáles son los 6 alimentos que tienen los mejores nutrientes

AMLO insistió en la necesidad de regularizar el estatus migratorio de los connacionales que trabajan en EEUU

