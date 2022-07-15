COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-PALESTINIANS/BIDEN

REUTERS

15 de Julio de 2022

Biden meets Palestinian President Abbas in the West Bank

Start: 15 Jul 2022 08:21 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

ISRAEL / PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - U.S. President Joe Biden meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden heads to Augusta Victoria hospital in East Jerusalem.

0800GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden drives through West Bank barrier into Bethlehem to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

0830GMT - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden to Bethlehem.

0950GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a statement after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

1030GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the Nativity church where the president will hold a private tour.

1100GMT - Helicopter carrying U.S. President Joe Biden departs Bethlehem to Ben Gurion airport.

1230GMT - AF1 departs for Saudi Arabia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/PALESTINE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

