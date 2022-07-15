ADVISORY USA-PALESTINIANS/BIDEN

Biden meets Palestinian President Abbas in the West Bank
Start: 15 Jul 2022 08:21 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
ISRAEL / PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - U.S. President Joe Biden meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden heads to Augusta Victoria hospital in East Jerusalem.
0800GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden drives through West Bank barrier into Bethlehem to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
0830GMT - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden to Bethlehem.
0950GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a statement after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
1030GMT - Convoy carrying U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the Nativity church where the president will hold a private tour.
1100GMT - Helicopter carrying U.S. President Joe Biden departs Bethlehem to Ben Gurion airport.
1230GMT - AF1 departs for Saudi Arabia.
