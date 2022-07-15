COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-NEWSER

REUTERS

JUL 15

15 de Julio de 2022

EU foreign policy chief Borrell newser after meeting of EU foreign ministers

Start: 18 Jul 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2022 15:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives news conference after meeting of EU foreign ministers.

--

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

