ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/

Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes after Gotabaya's resignation
Start: 16 Jul 2022 04:20 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2022 05:30 GMT
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes, kicking start a process to select a new president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned on Friday after fleeing to Singapore following mass protests over an economic meltdown.
SCHEDULE:
0430GMT - parliament session starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sri Lanka
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL SINHALA SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com