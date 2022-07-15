COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 15

15 de Julio de 2022

Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes after Gotabaya's resignation

Start: 16 Jul 2022 04:20 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 05:30 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes, kicking start a process to select a new president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned on Friday after fleeing to Singapore following mass protests over an economic meltdown.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - parliament session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sri Lanka

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL SINHALA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Otro golpe de Francisco Cerúndolo en Suecia: eliminó a Aslan Karatsev y jugará la semifinal ante Carreño Busta

Otro golpe de Francisco Cerúndolo en Suecia: eliminó a Aslan Karatsev y jugará la semifinal ante Carreño Busta

Una estrella del fútbol español contó que se disfrazó para ver el River-Boca de la Libertadores en Madrid: la divertida travesía que realizó

Simeone presionó y Atlético de Madrid está a un paso de fichar a Nahuel Molina: otro jugador de la selección argentina entraría en el trueque

La historia de Miguel Borja: el origen del festejo “Colibrí”, el día que le arruinó un título a River y cuando lo quisieron apuñalar en Colombia

Cuando Martinoli intentó ser actor para un proyecto escolar y acabó mal

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Irina Shayk fue señalada de respaldar la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania por usar el símbolo “Z” en redes sociales

Irina Shayk fue señalada de respaldar la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania por usar el símbolo “Z” en redes sociales

Qué dijo Daniel Bisogno sobre el posible retiro de Pati Chapoy en “Ventaneando”

Pepe Cabello confesó que él difundió el video de Mónica Dossetti: “Para ellos soy el villano”

Se hizo la vasectomia pero su novia quedó embarazada... de su mejor amigo

Las románticas vacaciones de Millie Bobby Brown y Jake Bongiovi, el día de playa de Camila Cabello: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Salud cerebral: cuáles son los 6 alimentos que tienen los mejores nutrientes

Salud cerebral: cuáles son los 6 alimentos que tienen los mejores nutrientes

Cómo potenciar un ambiente creativo: 4 ejercicios para enfocar nuestra atención espacio - temporal

Sabores de la patria, el festival dedicado a la cocina tradicional argentina

Las terapias para COVID prolongado no probadas por la ciencia perjudican a los pacientes, afirmó un estudio

¿Tener un cuerpo grande es diagnóstico de obesidad?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Horror en Brasil: un policía asesinó a ocho personas, entre ellas sus hijos y su esposa

Horror en Brasil: un policía asesinó a ocho personas, entre ellas sus hijos y su esposa

Genaro Garcia Luna se desgarra para bloquear a testigos clave a las puertas de su juicio en EEUU

Maximiliano de Habsburgo: qué edad tenía el emperador cuando murió fusilado por tropas de Benito Juárez

Armando Benedetti se refirió a la reforma tributaria del gobierno Petro: “Los que tienen más, pagarán más”

Daniela Darcourt confiesa que la han tratado muy mal en el amor: “Me han engañado en la cara”