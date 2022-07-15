ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/

Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes after Gotabaya's resignation

Start: 16 Jul 2022 04:20 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2022 05:30 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan parliament reconvenes, kicking start a process to select a new president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned on Friday after fleeing to Singapore following mass protests over an economic meltdown.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - parliament session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sri Lanka

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL SINHALA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com