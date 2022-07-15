ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

JUL 15

14 de Julio de 2022

A SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launches to the ISS

Start: 15 Jul 2022 00:43 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2022 01:30 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launches to the International Space Station carrying scientific research and technology.

SCHEDULE:

0015GMT - NASA coverage of SpaceX dragon launch begins

0044GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (Postponed from July 10)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

