ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

A SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launches to the ISS

Start: 15 Jul 2022 00:43 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2022 01:30 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launches to the International Space Station carrying scientific research and technology.

SCHEDULE:

0015GMT - NASA coverage of SpaceX dragon launch begins

0044GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (Postponed from July 10)

