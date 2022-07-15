ADVISORY GERMANY-CLIMATE/

Scholz and al-Sisi speak to reporters after talks
Start: 18 Jul 2022 13:25 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a news conference following their meeting in Berlin.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - German Chancellor Scholz and Egyptian President al-Sisi news conference
