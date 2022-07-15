ADVISORY GERMANY-CLIMATE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Scholz and al-Sisi speak to reporters after talks

Start: 18 Jul 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2022 14:30 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a news conference following their meeting in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - German Chancellor Scholz and Egyptian President al-Sisi news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: GERMAN/ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

