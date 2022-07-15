ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/CLOSING-NEWSER

G20 Finance ministers, central bank governors end meeting in Indonesia
Start: 16 Jul 2022 07:20 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2022 09:40 GMT
BALI, INDONESIA - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from the G20 countries wrap up their meeting in Indonesia's Bali. Officials are expected to adopt a joint communique before attending a closing ceremony.
SCHEDULE:
0730 - 0800GMT - Communique adoption
0800 - 0815GMT - Closing remarks
0830 - 0930GMT - News conference / Speakers TBC.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: INDONESIAN FINANCE MINISTRY / AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH OR BAHASA INDONESIA SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com