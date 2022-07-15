ADVISORY FRANCE-WW2/ANNIVERSARY

Macron commemorates 80th anniversary of Vel d'Hiv roundup
Start: 17 Jul 2022 12:45 GMT
End: 17 Jul 2022 13:45 GMT
PITHIVIERS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates a memorial at the Pithiviers train station - in disuse since 1969 - as part of ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup, in France.
