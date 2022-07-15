COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-WW2/ANNIVERSARY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 15

15 de Julio de 2022

Macron commemorates 80th anniversary of Vel d'Hiv roundup

Start: 17 Jul 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2022 13:45 GMT

PITHIVIERS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates a memorial at the Pithiviers train station - in disuse since 1969 - as part of ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup, in France.

----------------------------------

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Arrival

1305GMT - Macron visits exhibit

1330GMT - Speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Simeone presionó y Atlético de Madrid está a un paso de fichar a Nahuel Molina: otro jugador de la selección argentina entraría en el trueque

Simeone presionó y Atlético de Madrid está a un paso de fichar a Nahuel Molina: otro jugador de la selección argentina entraría en el trueque

La historia de Miguel Borja: el origen del festejo “Colibrí”, el día que le arruinó un título a River y cuando lo quisieron apuñalar en Colombia

Cuando Martinoli intentó ser actor para un proyecto escolar y acabó mal

El polémico consejo de Óscar de la Hoya a Canelo Álvarez para vencer a Dmitry Bivol

La cruda reacción de Christian Horner y Red Bull tras el accidente de Checo Pérez en Austria

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pepe Cabello confesó que él difundió el video de Mónica Dossetti: “Para ellos soy el villano”

Pepe Cabello confesó que él difundió el video de Mónica Dossetti: “Para ellos soy el villano”

Se hizo la vasectomia pero su novia quedó embarazada... de su mejor amigo

Las románticas vacaciones de Millie Bobby Brown y Jake Bongiovi, el día de playa de Camila Cabello: celebrities en un click

Los mejores memes que dejó el “anuncio” de Interpol en el WTC

Tundieron en redes a la banda Interpol por mensaje de la agrupación en el WTC

TENDENCIAS

Salud cerebral: cuáles son los 6 alimentos que tienen los mejores nutrientes

Salud cerebral: cuáles son los 6 alimentos que tienen los mejores nutrientes

Cómo potenciar un ambiente creativo: 4 ejercicios para enfocar nuestra atención espacio - temporal

Sabores de la patria, el festival dedicado a la cocina tradicional argentina

Las terapias para COVID prolongado no probadas por la ciencia perjudican a los pacientes, afirmó un estudio

¿Tener un cuerpo grande es diagnóstico de obesidad?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Altas temperaturas se mantiene en la mayor parte de México; 23 estados superarán los 30°C

Altas temperaturas se mantiene en la mayor parte de México; 23 estados superarán los 30°C

Aviones de guerra estadounidenses y japoneses realizaron maniobras conjuntas en medio de las tensiones con China y Rusia

RAE diccionario: ¿Qué es ser narcisista?

Pepe Cabello confesó que él difundió el video de Mónica Dossetti: “Para ellos soy el villano”

De conducir Esto es Habacilar a expulsar espíritus: ¿Qué pasó con Roger del Águila tras su salida de la TV?