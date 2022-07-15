ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2219-EUROPE-WEATHER-SPAIN-WILDFIRES-EVACUEES

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
MALAGA - Around 2,300 people were evacuated from towns near a wildfire in Malaga province on Friday (July 15) as the flames came dangerously closed to residential areas, the regions emergency services said in a Tweet.

