News of her daughter's death would kill her, doctor of Vinnytsia victim says

Start: 15 Jul 2022 13:15 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2022 14:15 GMT

VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE - News of her daughter's death would kill her, doctor of Vinnytsia victim says.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com