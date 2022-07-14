COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WARCRIMES-ICC

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

Prosecutors, EU leaders meet to coordinate Ukraine war crimes investigations

Start: 14 Jul 2022 06:29 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

THE HAGUE - ICC Prosecutor Karim Kahn, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders deliver statements at the start of the Ukraine Accountability Conference.

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT Participants arrive

0635GMT Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra delivers statement

0640GMT ICC Prosecutor Karim Kahn delivers statement

0645GMT EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders delivers statement

0650GMT Recorded video statement by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

0655GMT Recorded video statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

0700GMT Recorded video statement by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: DUTCH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / DUTCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Es una figura de la NBA, pero alcanzó el pico de fama en la película del momento junto a Adam Sandler, tras rechazar el papel durante cinco meses

Es una figura de la NBA, pero alcanzó el pico de fama en la película del momento junto a Adam Sandler, tras rechazar el papel durante cinco meses

“Es más bonita que la de verdad”: Celta de Vigo improvisó uniforme contra Pumas y en redes fue un éxito

Faitelson se defendió tras el gol mal anulado al América: “Una de cal por las que...”

Quién es Alejandro Kirk, el único mexicano en el All Star Game de la MLB 2022

La fortuna que recibirá Canelo Álvarez por pelear ante Gennady Golovkin

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Belinda sugirió que descuidó su carrera por pensar en boda con Nodal: “Ese sueño de toda mujer”

Belinda sugirió que descuidó su carrera por pensar en boda con Nodal: “Ese sueño de toda mujer”

El Capi Pérez lanzó un comentario sobre Laura G y su propaganda al PVEM en plena veda electoral

Paola Rojas dijo adiós a Radio Fórmula, luego de 15 años

Cuando El Indio Fernández evitó que María Félix se casara con un actor de Hollywood

Caso Mónica Dossetti: su hermano fue retirado de su domicilio y no podrá acercarse a ella

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué es la laringitis y cómo prevenirla?

¿Qué es la laringitis y cómo prevenirla?

Café y embarazo: beber 3 tazas al día puede afectar la capacidad del bebé para gatear o caminar

Futuristas y tecnológicos: cómo piensan y ejecutan los líderes exponenciales

Por cada minuto que pasa, 54.000 colillas contaminan el ambiente en Argentina

A un año de las 100.000 muertes por COVID-19: cuáles fueron los aciertos y los errores de la estrategia argentina

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Obreros denunciaron despidos injustificados a unas semanas de inaugurada la Refinería Olmeca de Dos Bocas

Obreros denunciaron despidos injustificados a unas semanas de inaugurada la Refinería Olmeca de Dos Bocas

“Miy Policeman”: el libro de Bethan Roberts se vuelve película y Harry Styles interpreta a un policía homosexual

DT de Melgar sobre duelo con Sporting Cristal: “Será muy importante pensando en el acumulado”

Gratificación 2022: ¿Qué pasa si una empresa no cumple con esta obligación?

HRW acusó a Rusia por la desaparición forzosa de civiles que fueron trasladados a su territorio desde Ucrania