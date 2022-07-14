ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/WARCRIMES-ICC

Prosecutors, EU leaders meet to coordinate Ukraine war crimes investigations

Start: 14 Jul 2022 06:29 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

THE HAGUE - ICC Prosecutor Karim Kahn, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders deliver statements at the start of the Ukraine Accountability Conference.

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT Participants arrive

0635GMT Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra delivers statement

0640GMT ICC Prosecutor Karim Kahn delivers statement

0645GMT EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders delivers statement

0650GMT Recorded video statement by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

0655GMT Recorded video statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

0700GMT Recorded video statement by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: DUTCH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / DUTCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com