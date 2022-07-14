ADVISORY PEOPLE-KEVINSPACEY/DEPARTURE-- APPROX START TIME

Live outside the Old Bailey as actor Kevin Spacey leaves court
Start: 14 Jul 2022 09:10 GMT
End: 14 Jul 2022 09:37 GMT
UNITED KINGDOM - Live from outside London's Old Bailey with actor Kevin Spacey departing court after a hearing over allegations of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com