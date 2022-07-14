COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-KEVINSPACEY/DEPARTURE-- APPROX START TIME --

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

Live outside the Old Bailey as actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Start: 14 Jul 2022 09:10 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 09:37 GMT

UNITED KINGDOM - Live from outside London's Old Bailey with actor Kevin Spacey departing court after a hearing over allegations of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Es una figura de la NBA, pero alcanzó el pico de fama en la película del momento junto a Adam Sandler, tras rechazar el papel durante cinco meses

Es una figura de la NBA, pero alcanzó el pico de fama en la película del momento junto a Adam Sandler, tras rechazar el papel durante cinco meses

“Es más bonita que la de verdad”: Celta de Vigo improvisó uniforme contra Pumas y en redes fue un éxito

Faitelson se defendió tras el gol mal anulado al América: “Una de cal por las que...”

Quién es Alejandro Kirk, el único mexicano en el All Star Game de la MLB 2022

La fortuna que recibirá Canelo Álvarez por pelear ante Gennady Golovkin

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Belinda sugirió que descuidó su carrera por pensar en boda con Nodal: “Ese sueño de toda mujer”

Belinda sugirió que descuidó su carrera por pensar en boda con Nodal: “Ese sueño de toda mujer”

El Capi Pérez lanzó un comentario sobre Laura G y su propaganda al PVEM en plena veda electoral

Paola Rojas dijo adiós a Radio Fórmula, luego de 15 años

Cuando El Indio Fernández evitó que María Félix se casara con un actor de Hollywood

Caso Mónica Dossetti: su hermano fue retirado de su domicilio y no podrá acercarse a ella

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué es la laringitis y cómo prevenirla?

¿Qué es la laringitis y cómo prevenirla?

Café y embarazo: beber 3 tazas al día puede afectar la capacidad del bebé para gatear o caminar

Futuristas y tecnológicos: cómo piensan y ejecutan los líderes exponenciales

Por cada minuto que pasa, 54.000 colillas contaminan el ambiente en Argentina

A un año de las 100.000 muertes por COVID-19: cuáles fueron los aciertos y los errores de la estrategia argentina

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Temblor de magnitud 3.5 se sintió hoy en Lima, según IGP

Temblor de magnitud 3.5 se sintió hoy en Lima, según IGP

Mauricio Diez Canseco se casó por cuarta vez: conoce con qué famosas tuvo una historia de amor

El presidente de Sri Lanka sigue huyendo: se tuvo que ir desde las Maldivas hacia Singapur tras nuevas protestas

Los manifestantes de Sri Lanka abandonaron los edificios públicos mientras las autoridades impusieron un toque de queda

Zamir Villaverde advirtió que presidente Pedro Castillo lidera reglaje en su contra