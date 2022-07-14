ADVISORY --FLASH--1652--PEOPLE-KEVINSPACEY/COURT ARRIVAL

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at London court
Start: 14 Jul 2022 08:01 GMT
End: 14 Jul 2022 08:02 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at London's Old Bailey for a hearing over allegations of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com