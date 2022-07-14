ADVISORY PACIFIC-FORUM/NEWSER --ACCESS ALL

News conference after Pacific island leaders' summit
Start: 14 Jul 2022 04:37 GMT
End: 14 Jul 2022 05:35 GMT
SUVA, FIJI - News conference after the conclusion of a regional summit of Pacific island nation leaders, the Pacific Island Forum (PIF). Speaker unknown yet.
SCHEDULE:
0500-0530GMT - News conference starts
SPEAKER: tbc
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: HOST BROADCASTER / FIJI BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Fiji
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com