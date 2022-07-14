COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY PACIFIC-FORUM/NEWSER --ACCESS ALL--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

News conference after Pacific island leaders' summit

Start: 14 Jul 2022 04:37 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 05:35 GMT

SUVA, FIJI - News conference after the conclusion of a regional summit of Pacific island nation leaders, the Pacific Island Forum (PIF). Speaker unknown yet.

SCHEDULE:

0500-0530GMT - News conference starts

SPEAKER: tbc

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER / FIJI BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Fiji

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

