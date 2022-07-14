COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/OPENING --UPDATED SOURCE--

REUTERS

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

Opening remarks at G20 opening ceremony in Indonesia

Start: 14 Jul 2022 23:26 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2022 00:15 GMT

BALI, INDONESIA - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from the G20 countries attend the opening ceremony of a group meeting in Indonesia's Bali.

SCHEDULE:

0000-0010GMT - Welcoming remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH OR BAHASA INDONESIA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

