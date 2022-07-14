COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/PARADE -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris

Start: 14 Jul 2022 08:03 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.

SCHEDULE:

0645GMT - Arc de Triomphe, where Macron is expected to arrive

0720GMT - Parade starts

0730GMT - Clemenceau, where Macron offers a wreath

0800GMT - Macron arrives at Place de la Concorde where he watch the military parade, with dignitaries and ministers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

