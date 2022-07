ADVISORY --FLASH--1867--UKRAINE-CRISIS/VINNYTSIA-CASUALTIES

21 Killed, 91 wounded in strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - Ukrainian Interior Minister

VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE - 21 Killed, including three children, and 91 wounded in strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - Ukrainian Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrsky says

