Jueves 14 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--1814--UKRAINE-CRISIS/VINNYTSIA-AFTERMATH

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 14

14 de Julio de 2022

Rescuers remove dead body after strike on Ukraine's Vinnytsia

Start: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE - Rescuers remove dead body after strike on Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy State Emergency Services of Ukraine

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy State Emergency Services of Ukraine

Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRAINE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

