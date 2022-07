Eight killed by missile strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia

Start: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

VINNYTSIA, UKRAINE - Eight killed by Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia - president's office.

