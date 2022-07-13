Chelsea confirma el fichaje de Sterling

MANCHESTER, Inglaterra (AP) — Chelsea completó el miércoles el fichaje de Raheem Sterling procedente del Manchester City, con el extremo firmando un contrato de cinco años.

Horas antes, Sterling recurrió a las redes sociales para despedirse del City tras siete temporadas en Manchester que incluyeron cuatro títulos de la Liga Premier. El pase a Chelsea alcanzaría los 47,5 millones de libras (56,5 millones de dólares) y refuerza el arsenal ofensivo del club de Londres luego que el delantero Romelu Lukaku regresó al Inter de Milán mediante una cesión.

“Raheem Sterling es un campeón comprobado y su fichaje es un paso importante en reforzar nuestra plantilla", dijo Todd Boehly, el nuevo codueño y director de Chelsea.

Sterling ya había viajado a Los Ángeles para unirse a Chelsea en su actual gira de pretemporada y firmar su contrato.

El internacional inglés publicó un emotivo mensaje en las redes sociales, adjunto a un video con los momentos más destacados de su etapa en el City.

“Siete temporadas, once grandes trofeos, una vida entera de recuerdos”, rezó el mensaje.

″¡Qué camino he recorrido!”, añadió el jugador de 27 años.

Sterling llegó al City procedente de Liverpool en 2015 por un monto de casi 50 millones de libras, convirtiéndose entonces en el futbolista inglés más caro de todos los tiempos.

En el City, Sterling se destacó en la conquista de cuatro títulos de liga y anotó 131 goles en 339 partidos en todas las competiciones.

No fue un titular fijo la pasada temporada y acabó relegado a la banca en ambos partidos de la semifinal de la Liga de Campeones que perdieron ante el Real Madrid o en el duelo ante Aston Villa que ganaron para asegurar el título en el último día.

“Estoy agradecido por los altibajos", añadió Sterling en su mensaje. “En los momentos bajos que tuve, a veces, puse a prueba mi fuerza y temple, permitiéndome estar frente a ustedes con mi mejor versión posible".

“Llegué a Manchester con 20 años. Hoy me marcho habiéndome convertido en un hombre”, puntualizó.

Sterling had already flown out to Los Angeles to join up with Chelsea on its preseason tour and sign the new deal.

The England attacking midfielder posted an emotional message on social media, along with a video of highlights of his time at City.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” it read. “To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

“What a ride it’s been.”

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 for a fee of nearly 50 million pounds, making him then the most expensive English player of all time.

The 27-year-old Sterling helped City to win four league titles and scored 131 goals in 339 games across all competitions. He was in-and-out of the team last season and did not start either leg of the Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid or the Premier League title-clincher against Aston Villa on the final day.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs,” Sterling added in his post. “As it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today, I leave as a man.”