Miércoles 13 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/TROOPS-MACRON

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 13

13 de Julio de 2022

Macron meets the soldiers set to march during the Bastille Day parade

Start: 13 Jul 2022 16:42 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2022 17:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets the soldiers set to march during the Bastille Day parade and gives speech to them. He will be accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, PM Elisabeth Borne and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron and wife, Brigitte, arrive

1635GMT - Macron meets with PM Elisabeth Borne, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecorn, Veterans Junior Minister Patricia Miralles and Youth Minister Sarah El Hairy - NO ACCESS

1645GMT - Macron gives speech

1720GMT - Macron meets with guests - NO ACCESS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No re-use after August 12, 2022 / must remove from all platforms by 2359gmt on August 12, 2022

DIGITAL: No re-use after August 12, 2022 / must remove from all platforms by 2359gmt on August 12, 2022

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

