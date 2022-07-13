ADVISORY FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/TROOPS-MACRON

Macron meets the soldiers set to march during the Bastille Day parade
Start: 13 Jul 2022 16:42 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2022 17:15 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets the soldiers set to march during the Bastille Day parade and gives speech to them. He will be accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, PM Elisabeth Borne and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron and wife, Brigitte, arrive
1635GMT - Macron meets with PM Elisabeth Borne, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecorn, Veterans Junior Minister Patricia Miralles and Youth Minister Sarah El Hairy - NO ACCESS
1645GMT - Macron gives speech
1720GMT - Macron meets with guests - NO ACCESS
