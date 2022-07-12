COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ISRAEL-ARRIVAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 12

12 de Julio de 2022

Biden arrives in Israel, attends welcome ceremony at airport

Start: 13 Jul 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2022 13:15 GMT

BEN GURION AIRPORT, ISRAEL - U.S. President Joe Biden lands at ben Gurion airport. Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog give addresses during the welcome ceremony at the airport before they all head to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Biden expected to land, attends ceremony

1325GMT - Biden leaves the airport

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS or GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

