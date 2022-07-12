ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ISRAEL-ARRIVAL

Biden arrives in Israel, attends welcome ceremony at airport
Start: 13 Jul 2022 12:15 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2022 13:15 GMT
BEN GURION AIRPORT, ISRAEL - U.S. President Joe Biden lands at ben Gurion airport. Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog give addresses during the welcome ceremony at the airport before they all head to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Biden expected to land, attends ceremony
1325GMT - Biden leaves the airport
Restrictions:
Location: Israel
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH
