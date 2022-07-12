ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE --UPDATED

NASA unveils Webb space telescope's first full-color images
Start: 12 Jul 2022 13:45 GMT
End: 12 Jul 2022 17:15 GMT
NASA shows off the first full-color images and spectrographic data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, following a six-month process to unfurl all the components of the newly launched apparatus, align its mirrors and calibrate its instruments. The release of images and data will be followed by a media briefing (see scheduled times below).
SCHEDULE:
1345GMT - Opening remarks
1430GMT - Images released
1630GMT - Media briefing
