Martes 12 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE --UPDATED--

REUTERS

JUL 12

12 de Julio de 2022

NASA unveils Webb space telescope's first full-color images

Start: 12 Jul 2022 13:45 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2022 17:15 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE WILL RUN OPENING REMARKS, IMAGE RELEASE, AND MEDIA BRIEFING AS ONE CONTINUOUS LIVE EVENT. IN BETWEEN THESE EVENTS THERE WILL LIKELY BE NASA TV TAPE REPLAYS.

NASA shows off the first full-color images and spectrographic data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, following a six-month process to unfurl all the components of the newly launched apparatus, align its mirrors and calibrate its instruments. The release of images and data will be followed by a media briefing (see scheduled times below).

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT - Opening remarks

1430GMT - Images released

1630GMT - Media briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

