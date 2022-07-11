ADVISORY USA-MEXICO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 11 de Julio de 2022
REUTERS

JUL 11

11 de Julio de 2022

Biden hosts Mexico's president at White House

Start: 12 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE AND ON REUTERS CONNECT FOR UPDATES

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

