Vigil held for assassinated former Japanese PM Abe

Start: 11 Jul 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - A vigil is held for assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a day before his funeral at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com