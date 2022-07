ADVISORY THAILAND-USA/STATEMENTS

Blinken meets Thai counterpart during official visit

Start: 10 Jul 2022 03:30 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2022 05:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: Thai minister is expected to repeat his statement in both English and Thai

==

BANGKOK, THAILAND - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai attend MOU signing and give joint statements.

SCHEDULE:

0345GMT - Blinken joins bilateral meeting with Thai foreign minister

0430GMT - MOU signing (access TBC) and press statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL THAI AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com