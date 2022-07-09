COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 9 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY THAILAND-USA/NEWSER

REUTERS

JUL 09

9 de Julio de 2022

Blinken holds a newser to conclude his trip to Thailand

Start: 10 Jul 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2022 10:45 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference to conclude his trip to Thailand.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

