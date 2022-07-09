ADVISORY G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN-NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
9 de Julio de 2022

Blinken news conference after G20 foreign ministers' meeting

Start: 09 Jul 2022 06:40 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2022 07:30 GMT

BALI, INDONESIA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken holds a news conference after G20 foreign ministers' meeting concludes in Indonesia's Bali.

SCHEDULE:

0650GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

