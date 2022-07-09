ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 0688-JAPAN-ABE/MORNING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Japanese mourn ex-PM Abe day after fatal shooting

Start: 09 Jul 2022 02:48 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2022 02:52 GMT

NARA - A steady stream of mourners on Saturday visited the scene of the bloody assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's in the western city of Nara, an unusual act of political violence that has shocked the nation.

