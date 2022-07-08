ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/BIDEN

Biden makes remarks on protecting reproductive health care

Start: 08 Jul 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No access USA. No access New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No access USA. No access New Zealand.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com