COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/BIDEN

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Biden makes remarks on protecting reproductive health care

Start: 08 Jul 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No access USA. No access New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No access USA. No access New Zealand.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Julián Álvarez habló como nuevo jugador del Manchester City: la emotiva razón por la que eligió el número 19

Julián Álvarez habló como nuevo jugador del Manchester City: la emotiva razón por la que eligió el número 19

La Justicia suiza absolvió a Blatter y Platini en un caso de corrupción de la FIFA

Comienza la Copa América Femenina: las 10 figuras a seguir

Heriberto Murrieta no contuvo su enojo por el fichaje de Dani Alves a Pumas: “Es absurdo”

Joserra estalló contra Memo Ochoa por comparar al América con Real Madrid: “Es un insulto”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alfredo Adame llamó “sapo naco” a Gustavo Adolfo Infante tras ser denunciado por el conductor

Alfredo Adame llamó “sapo naco” a Gustavo Adolfo Infante tras ser denunciado por el conductor

Karely Ruiz: qué pasó con la cuenta de TikTok de la famosa modelo de “OnlyFans”

“Con este cuerpo de vejiga urinaria”: Pedro Sola reveló sus deseos de posar desnudo para una revista

Niño del meme sorprendido reaparece en TikTok

El Ministerio de Turismo de Egipto provocó sospechas de boda entre Cynthia Rodríguez y Carlos Rivera

TENDENCIAS

La buena alimentación es un escudo protector contra las enfermedades

La buena alimentación es un escudo protector contra las enfermedades

La creatividad para ser exitoso: estos 4 ejercicios pueden ayudarnos a desarrollar ideas nuevas

Día Mundial de la Alergia: cómo influye el cambio climático y el aumento de la polución ambiental

Electricidad y marmol en la versión tributo de uno de los más populares autos franceses

Estás son las diez razones para cambiarse al sistema operativo Android

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Contratistas de la Alcaldía de Medellín estarían recibiendo sueldo sin cumplir con su trabajo, investiga la Personería

Contratistas de la Alcaldía de Medellín estarían recibiendo sueldo sin cumplir con su trabajo, investiga la Personería

Cuando Alejandro Gaviria tildaba de “estupideces” las afirmaciones de Carolina Corcho: ahora serán gobierno juntos

“Ningún patrón puede condicionar el salario por no tener la Constancia de Situación Fiscal”: Raquel Buenrostro, jefa del SAT

Alfredo Adame llamó “sapo naco” a Gustavo Adolfo Infante tras ser denunciado por el conductor

¿Qué es “sororidad”? El diccionario de la RAE explica su significado