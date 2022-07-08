ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRINER-SHARPTON

Sharpton, Cherelle Griner speak about Griner's Russia trial

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA - Rev. Al Sharpton holds a news conference with Cherelle Griner, wife of basketball star Brittney Griner, as well as WNBA players and WNBPA Executives after Brittney Griner's guilty plea in Russia. Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court on Thursday but denied she had intentionally broken the law. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, and has been kept in custody since.

