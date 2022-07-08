COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRINER-SHARPTON

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Sharpton, Cherelle Griner speak about Griner's Russia trial

Start: 08 Jul 2022 21:05 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 22:00 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA - Rev. Al Sharpton holds a news conference with Cherelle Griner, wife of basketball star Brittney Griner, as well as WNBA players and WNBPA Executives after Brittney Griner's guilty plea in Russia. Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court on Thursday but denied she had intentionally broken the law. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, and has been kept in custody since.

Reuters

