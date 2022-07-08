ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ENERGY -- TIME APPROX

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting on energy.
Start: 08 Jul 2022 11:00 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting on energy. Head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak are scheduled to talk.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com