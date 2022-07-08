COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ENERGY -- TIME APPROX

REUTERS

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting on energy.

Start: 08 Jul 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting on energy. Head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak are scheduled to talk.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

