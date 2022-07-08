ADVISORY JAPAN-ELECTION/RESULTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Results of Japan's Upper House election, winning party celebrating
Start: 10 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Scenes at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after results come out of a Upper House election, held two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The LDP is expected to win the election, due largely to disarray among opposition parties.
SCHEDULE: TBC
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com