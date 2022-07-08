COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY JAPAN-ELECTION/RESULTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS

JUL 08

8 de Julio de 2022

Results of Japan's Upper House election, winning party celebrating

Start: 10 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Scenes at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after results come out of a Upper House election, held two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The LDP is expected to win the election, due largely to disarray among opposition parties.

